Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon officials, including bureaucrats, to adopt new strategies for the benefit of the people and to replicate the good work done in other parts of the state.

Speaking to officials while chairing a review meeting on government schemes here, Stalin said that the government was stepping into the second year after overcoming a tough situation during the pandemic period and had announced several schemes for the benefit of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister told officials that some of the schemes announced earlier were implemented and thanked the officials profusely for implementing the government schemes for the benefit of the people.

He, however, also told the officials that in certain cases, there were delays in executing schemes and called upon those responsible to weed out the root cause of the problems and to issue orders for the benefit of the people.

Stalin said, “Officials in each department should be well aware of the targeted population and implement the schemes to benefit them to the optimum level.”

He also called upon the officials to expand his pet project ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and asked the officials to ensure employment opportunities for the young people in the state.

The Chief Minister also called upon officials to implement rural schemes through Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department and other departments that work among our people.

