Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his strong opposition to the National Exit Test (NExT).

The Union Health Ministry has announced that a National Exit Test would be held from 2024. NExT would be a single examination that would replace final year MBBS examination and the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Post Graduation. This will hence act as a qualifying examination for granting registration to doctors.

Stalin in the letter said that NExT need not be introduced and the existing system of examination should be allowed to continue.

He emphasised that the introduction of NExT is neither in the interest of the students, nor the state governments which fund most of the medical institutions.

The Chief Minister said that this was another instance of diluting the role of the state governments and universities in the health sector and to centralise power with the Central government.

In the letter, Stalin said that the NEET-based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has adversely affected the equitable, school education-based system and its contribution to the public health system.

Stalin said that the curriculum for medical education has already been devised under the norms fixed by the NMC in all the states.

