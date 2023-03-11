INDIA

Stalin’s life journey and political journey can’t be differentiated, says Rajinikanth

Superstar of Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s life journey and political journey are one and the same and cannot be differentiated.

Rajinikanth was speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the photo exhibition marking Stalin’s 70th birthday.

The chief minister had turned 70 on March 1.

The Tamil actor said that the photo exhibition on Stalin was organised brilliantly and added that the DMK leader had worked hard to reach the position of chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth also said that the people of Tamil Nadu had recognised the hard work that Stalin had done and had given the mantle of chief minister post.

The visit of the Tamil megastar created a flutter at the Raja Annamalai Mandiram, Chennai where the exhibition of Stalin’s photographs was held.

It may be noted that the exhibition was inaugurated on February 28 by another superstar of the Tamil movie industry, Kamal Haasan.

There are 120 photographs of the chief minister’s public and personal life. Tamil Nadu minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Tamil Actor Yogi Babu accompanied Rajinikanth during his visit to the photo exhibition of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

