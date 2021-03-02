A girl was critically injured in an attack by a stalker in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, a techie working in an IT company in Gachibowli, was attacked with a knife by a youth at her house in Hydershah Kote in Narsangi.

Locals caught the stalker who was trying to escape after stabbing the girl and handed him over to police.

The accused was identified as Farooq Salman, who was working in a saloon in the same area. The victim’s family alleged that he had been harassing the girl to force her into a relationship.

The victim’s father had reportedly complained to SHE team of Cyberabad Police about the accused.

A case was booked against the accused at Narsingi police station under the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur) M. Venkateshwarlu visited the scene of offence.

The girl was admitted to a hospital in Langar House. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital to call on the victim.

–IANS

ms/ash