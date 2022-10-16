ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin keep Rottweiler that caused their rift

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin, who were almost headed to splitsville, have decided to keep their Rottweiler after deciding to save their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, nearly called things off earlier this year but decided to give it another shot, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The new pooch, Dwight, reportedly became a “major source of conflict” that resulted in Jennifer filing for divorce in August. ‘TMZ’ also reported that she now really loves the pup – which hasn’t always been the case.

The publication previously reported that the model didn’t want another dog, especially a large breed. The ‘Rocky’ actor also went as far to get a tattoo of the dog – which he had inked over a portrait of his wife.

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, an insider said that when he bought the dog home, Jennifer wasn’t impressed and the argument led to a deeper one about issues within their relationship.

Stallone, though, has maintained that their relationship hadn’t ended over “such a trivial argument”, but rather that the couple “went in different directions”.

