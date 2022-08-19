Nigerian police has said that at least two people died and five others were injured during a stampede at a church event in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

An adult and a child died in the stampede on Thursday morning during the congregational service at the church in the Ikotun area of the state, said Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin in a brief statement on Friday.

Authorities are investigating what caused the stampede, he said, adding that the five injured are being treated in a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

