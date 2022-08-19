WORLD

Stampede in Nigerian church event kills two people: Police

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian police has said that at least two people died and five others were injured during a stampede at a church event in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

An adult and a child died in the stampede on Thursday morning during the congregational service at the church in the Ikotun area of the state, said Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin in a brief statement on Friday.

Authorities are investigating what caused the stampede, he said, adding that the five injured are being treated in a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220820-030802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 Pak soldiers killed in border firing from Afghan side

    Mobile apps may offer support for those at risk of suicide

    Congo arrests suspected killers of Italian ambassador

    Russia successfully test-fires Sarmat strategic missile