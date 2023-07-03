Amid reports of a Maharashtra-like situation arising in Bihar, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday claimed that ‘soon there may be a rebellion in Bihar as well’.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD-U is in a state of rebellion and many MLAs and MPs are in touch with the BJP,” Sushil Modi said.

He claimed that a “stampede” is waiting to take place anytime in the JD-U.

“Nitish Kumar, who did not meet his own party’s MLAs and MPs during the last 17 years, is now meeting them for half an hour,” Sushil Modi said while talking to media persons in Sasaram.

He added that ever since Nitish Kumar has accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as his leader and announced that his political successor will be Tejashwi Yadav, the situation of rebellion has arisen in his party.

The BJP leader said there is no question of Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA. The BJP has carried him for 17 years and now there is no chance the Bihar CM will be able to make a comeback to the NDA.

