Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka will compete at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 after receiving a wild card, the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The former World No 3, a two-time quarterfinalist at the event, will play in the main draw at the grass-court major for the 16th time. The 37-year-old recently returned after undergoing two left foot surgeries last year.

The other players who have received men’s singles wild cards are Tim Van Rijthoven of The Netherlands and Britons Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, Alastair Gray, Paul Jubb and Ryan Peniston.

There is one main draw wild card still to be announced, the organisers said.

Van Rijthoven enjoyed a dream run to the title last week at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The 25-year-old, who was World No 205, upset three players in the Top 15 of the ATP Rankings — Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev — en route to the trophy. The Dutchman climbed to a career-high World No. 106.

