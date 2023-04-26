ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Star Ajith Kumar channels his inner chef at a restaurant in Nepal

From gorging on meals in a local eatery to making food in a restaurant in Nepal, star Ajith Kumar has done it all amid his bike trip.

A slew of videos have been doing the rounds on social media of Ajith’s visit to Nepal.

A Twitter fan club of the actor shared a video of Ajith having a wholesome meal at a local eatery in Nepal dressed in biker gears.

Another video showcased Ajith channelling his inner chef at a restaurant in the neighbouring country. He was wearing an apron and a chef’s hat. Ajith could be seen making a dish. However, he was not alone as he had the staff around him.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in ‘Thunivu’, an action heist film. It also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veera.

