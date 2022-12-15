INDIALIFESTYLE

Star hotels in Chennai make Christmas trees from sugarcane waste, dry coconuts

A Christmas tree made of sugarcane waste, dry coconuts, compressed wood and eco-friendly paints?

Well two five star hotel properties – Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa – here have opted for such eco-friendly Christmas trees and lit them marking the onset of festive time.

According to Crowne Plaza Chennai, the property chose the RRR concept – reduce, reuse and recycle- for its Christmas tree with 200kg of sugarcane waste as the primary material.

Sourcing from cane juice vendors in the city, the sugarcane waste was sun dried and painted after it was treated and made into a tree.

The hotel team also collected fused bulbs and re-cycled and upcycled them to make items to decorate the Christmas tree.

The property has also decided to donate Rs 100 from every single restaurant bill that is over Rs 1,000 during the festive season from December 23 to December 31 to Kalaiselvi Karunalaya Social Welfare Society (KKSS), a charitable organisation.

On the other hand, the beach resort property Sheraton Grand Chennai went for a sustainable Christmas tree made with dry coconuts, compressed wood and eco-friendly paints.

