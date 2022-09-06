Star England batter Liam Livingstone has said he wants to make a big impact for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) by playing an entertaining brand of cricket, adding that he would like to bring the team back into title contention after a couple of lacklustre years.

Livingstone, 29, has made a name for himself in T20 leagues around the world, giving sterling performances for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, where he scored 437 runs at a strike rate of 182.

In his two seasons in the BBL (9 and 10), he smashed 55 sixes in 28 games — and will look to bring that ‘fearless’ approach to the Renegades.

Livingstone was recently ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred — where he plays for Birmingham Phoenix — with an ankle injury, but should be fit for BBL-12 early next year.

Selected at Pick 1 in the inaugural BBL Draft, the Renegades will be looking to Livingstone to help them get back up the ladder. The 29-year-old is one of the best short-form batters in world cricket.

He has played two seasons in the Big Bash, with Perth Scorchers in BBL-09 and 10.

“The Big Bash is probably the tournament where I first made a name for myself, so it’s always been one I’ve looked back fondly on and have great memories of spending two years with Perth,” Livingstone told the Renegades website on Tuesday.

“A fresh start within the Big Bash, but I’m really excited to get over to Melbourne and get involved with a new squad and hopefully be able to stamp my authority on that.

“Obviously the Renegades haven’t had the best couple of years, but that doesn’t mean anything — we start afresh this year. We’ve got some fresh faces, some new ideas and hopefully that can turn into performances on the pitch.

“For people that haven’t watched me, it’s a very brave way of playing. It’s not always going to go my way, but certainly having the ability to entertain people when you’re having a day out is something I pride myself on,” he said.

“Being a real match-winner (is something I try to do) and hoping that if I have a day out, my team is going a long way to winning the game. I’m a big fan of entertainment. Try and entertain as many people as possible, play a fearless brand of cricket that people want to come and watch… It’s certainly the way that I try to play my cricket.

“Hopefully the boys will come with me on that and people will want to come and watch the Renegades.”

20220906-110202