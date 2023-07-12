Star Sports has acquired the television broadcasting rights for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, set to be played in Sri Lanka from July 13-23.

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be the fifth edition of the tournament. The competition will feature ‘A’ teams of the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan as well as the top 3 teams from the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup: Nepal, UAE, and Oman.

“We are extremely excited to deliver the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to countless cricket enthusiasts. At Star Sports, we are dedicated to broadcasting the best cricket action, showcasing women’s cricket, and creating a platform for emerging talent to shine.

Our collaborations with key stakeholders like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, to broadcast women’s cricket and upcoming young talent, underscores our steadfast dedication to expanding the sport and inspiring the next generation of cricketers”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson in a statement.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on July 21. The final will take place on July 23.

India A will begin their tournament on July 14 against UAE A at the Sinhalese Sports Club, before playing Nepal A on July 17 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, followed by taking on Pakistan A in their final group-stage match on July 19 at the same venue.

India A will be captained by Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who captained India to the Men’s Under-19 World Cup title last year in the West Indies. Punjab’s left-arm spin all-rounder Abhishek Sharma is the vice-captain of the team.

IPL 2023 performers like B Sai Sudharsan, who hit a stunning 96 in the final, as well as wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Dhruv Jurel, and fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Akash Singh, are in the team coached by Sitanshu Kotak, while Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will be serving as bowling and fielding coaches.

