Star Sports gears up for Indian cricket home season

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) With the South Africa tour of India beginning this Sunday with the first T20I to be played between the two countries, the official series broadcaster Star Sports Network is gearing up with a dedicated line-up of daily special programmes as a prelude to what seems like a very exciting home season of cricket.

To enjoy the cricket season starting with the South Africa tour of India, fans can subscribe and tune into Star Sports Network for exclusive content starting at 8.30 a.m.

Riding on the success of the previous editions of the Select Dugout, Star Sports brings back #SelectDugout starting September 15. Fans can continue enjoying the fun banter with Dugout veterans – Dean Jones and Scott Styris as they are joined for the series by Mike Hesson, VVS Laxman and Brian Lara on the expert panel.

Star Sports will also broadcast the upcoming series in seven different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla, targeting an unparalleled reach to engage core cricket fans across TV and digital platforms.

Besides match commentary, the series will include special programming to discuss the team’s game plans, pre-match and post-match analysis, throughout the tournament. Joining the experts will be faces of the Star Sports Network such as Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer, Sanjana Ganesan, among others.

