Star Sports signs Rishabh Pant as ‘Believe Ambassador’

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of IPL 2023, has signed India cricketer Rishabh Pant as its latest ‘Believe Ambassador’.

The Network said it also has other current cricketers as its ‘Believe Ambassadors’ like Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.

With this, Star Sports has expanded its roster from two ambassadors in 2017 to six now with Virat Kohli continuing his association. The company said that the ambassadors represent different parts of the country as well as different IPL teams and it will work closely with them to grow the popularity of the sport.

“I’m happy to announce that I am joining Star Sports as its ‘Believe Ambassador’. The association allows me to grow the popularity of the game, especially amongst youngsters. Cricket has the power to bring joy, enrich lives and teach youngsters the right life lessons.

A young boy from Roorkee had the belief that he would represent and earn laurels for his country. Through my association with Star Sports, I would like to inspire young Indians to believe that no matter where you come from, you can achieve your dreams through hard work. Just Believe,” Pant was quoted as saying by Star Sports, in a media release.

Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star, said,”We are thrilled to have Rishabh Pant join us as a ‘Believe Ambassador’. As a young, dynamic player with tremendous potential, Rishabh embodies the spirit of the game, our brand values, and is a great addition to our expanding roster of cricketing heroes. We see each of these associations as an investment in the future of the sport.”

“We always select cricketers based on their potential to be ‘icons’ as well as proponents of the ‘Believe’ philosophy. Our aim is to build a diverse group of ‘Believe ambassadors’ who can inspire the next generation of cricket fans and players across the country,” he added.

The Disney Star recently broke all viewership records on TV across IPL seasons with 36.9 crore viewers tuning in to the Live broadcast of the first 19 matches.

The broadcaster has also clocked an astounding 11350 crore (113.5 billion) minutes of watch time and seen a growth of 25 per cent in match TVR in comparison to the last edition.

20230421-201805

