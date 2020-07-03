Starbucks to offer curbside pickup at select locations

Starting July 9, ten Starbucks locations will test out curbside pickup. The company is hoping this will offer customers a safe way that doesn’t contribute to spreading COVID-19.

An additional 20 locations will be added throughout the summer.

Starbucks’ new Curbside Pickup service will allow customers to order ahead using the Starbucks app and choose Curbside Pickup if applicable to their store.

This is how it will work- when a customer arrives, they will park or wait at a designated curbside parking spot and check-in using the app. A barista will then prepare their order and deliver it right to their car.

Additionally, now that all cities in the GTHA have entered Stage 2 of the Province’s Economic Recovery Plan, many Starbucks locations have resumed offering dine-in and patio dining options.

Hopefully this bit of news will perk up Torontonians who’ve been missing their daily Starbucks fix.- CINEWS