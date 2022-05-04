Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, has now roughly about 150,000 daily users in Ukraine.

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, roughly 150,000 people are using the Starlink satellite internet system in Ukraine every day, reports Teslarati.

To date, Starlink has provided Ukraine with stable internet access despite Russia’s efforts to disconnect the country from the World Wide Web (WWW).

The official noted that Starlink is a crucial support for Ukraine’s infrastructure, and it helps the country restore its destroyed territories. “Ukraine will stay connected no matter what,” Fedorov wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The report stated that Starlink’s shipments to Ukraine were due in no small part to Fedorov, who asked Musk for some satellite internet kits shortly after Russia invaded the country.

Musk responded quickly, sending over batches of Starlink kits to Ukraine within the following days, the report said.

Recent reports have stated that there are over 10,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

Last month, the US Agency for International Development informed CNBC that a “range of stakeholders” contributed over $15 million worth of hardware and transportation services to deliver 5,000 Starlink kits to Ukraine.

