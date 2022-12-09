SCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Friday announced that its satellite internet service Starlink has taken off on the first JSX jet, a private airline company.

SpaceX made the announcement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

It wrote, “Starlink started providing high-speed, low-latency internet to passengers during flights on the first @flyjsx jet this week!”

“Starlink will be installed on additional @flyjsx jets in the weeks ahead, so as soon as you walk on your flight, the internet works,” it added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on SpaceX’s tweet.

While one user thanked Musk, “I loved it I was able to watch Netflix, thank you Elon”, another said, “I’ve been waiting for this partnership to happen, finally WiFi on JSX, and not s*** Wi-Fi but good Wi-Fi!”

In October, SpaceX had announced that its satellite internet service would soon be available on select airplanes with the official launch of Starlink Aviation next year.

On a test flight in September, Starlink Aviation was able to offer 100Mbps Internet speed onboard.

The demonstration was conducted on a flight between Burbank and San Jose, California, by JSX, which in April announced it would be one of the first air carriers to adopt the inflight Internet service.

