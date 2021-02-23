Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that the internet speed of its space-based Starlink service, which aims to provide cheaper web for millions in remote areas across the world, will double to 300Mbps this year.

The company currently promises speeds between 50 to 150Mbps for Starlink project that plans to deliver high-speed Internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites. It has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.

“Speed will double to 300Mb/s & latency will drop to 20ms later this year,” Musk said in a tweet late on Monday.

He said that Starlink project will cover most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then “it’s about densifying coverage”.

“Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas,” Musk added.

Earlier this month, Musk said that Starlink will list publicly after the cash flow of the service becomes “reasonably well”.

Starlink is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near global coverage of the populated world in 2021, says its official website.

Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has awarded SpaceX $886 million as part of a programme to help bring high-speed broadband Internet to the country’s rural areas.

