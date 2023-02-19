ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Starsky And Hutch’ detective series gets female-centric remake

NewsWire
0
0

A female-led ‘Starsky and Hutch’ reboot is in development.

The original action TV series aired between 1975 and 1979, and Fox is now working on a project that will feature two female characters in the title roles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to have at least two scripts from writers Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson before making any firm decisions about the production.

The re-imagining of the iconic TV series – which starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul in the title roles, Starsky and Hutch – will focus on two female detectives called Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson.

The duo will seek to solve crimes in Desert City, while they’ll also try to discover who sent their dads to prison for a crime they didn’t commit.

Meanwhile, Paul previously claimed that ‘Starsky and Hutch’ belonged to a particular “time and a period.” The 79-year-old actor suggested that it would be difficult to ever replicate the feeling of the TV show.

When asked about the possibility of a reboot in 2018, he said: ” ‘Starsky and Hutch’, like most iconic shows, belongs to a time and a period and you won’t be able to recreate that time or period, so you’re left with realising a chemistry between two people. And that’s of great value.”

“It’s an example or a dynamic that we all like; we want to know a friend like that or function in the world like that. If they can find the right cast or figure out how to show it today, it can work well. Back in the ’70s, people were more gullible and more accepting.”

“We only had three networks and up until that time, the police drama – or the partnership in a police drama – had not been explored that way. Now they’ve done everything you could possibly do with (the genre). What’s left to explore except the always meaningful relationship of people with one another, and one to support one another.”

20230219-131201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zach Bryan releases live album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

    Ana de Armas: “There’s no need to steal someone else’s character”

    Daniel Radcliffe: It was ‘important’ to speak out for trans people

    Natalie Portman was the ‘biggest nerd’ in school