With a view to expedite the construction of houses under the governments flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Ministry of Urban Affairs has set a timeframe asking the states to start construction work of the sanctioned houses as per the schedule by August 15, 2022.

Sources said the states have been directed to submit their plans up to July this year and expedite compliances for fund release.

All the houses sanctioned after June 30, 2021 have to start construction before August 15 this year. Similarly, the houses which have been sanctioned before June 30, 2021, had to initiate construction latest by June 30 this year.

Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and a few others, have been asked to submit their utilisation certificates against the earlier release of funds from the Centre.

States and UTs, including Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab and a few others, have been asked to ensure the release of Central assistance along with the state’s matching share to the concerned agencies, including urban local bodies, beneficiaries and others.

All these issues were discussed in a recently held meeting of the Central monitoring committee of the Housing Ministry wherein many states were asked to submit social audit reports for claiming the third instalment of Central assistance.

States have also been asked to resolve all MIS (management information system) for claiming instalments of Central assistance. In this regard, they have been advised to regularly review the progress of geo-tagging of various stages of construction and ensure that only good quality images are uploaded. States have also been advised to upload photographs of completed houses with the PMAY(U) logo.

Based on the project proposals submitted by the states/UTs, more than 122.7 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the country under PMAY-U, out of which more than 61 lakh houses have been completed so far.

Eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefit of PMAY-U through four verticals, including Beneficiary-led Construction or enhancement (BLC); Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP); ‘In-Situ’ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

20220715-194603