Projects like Shivalik Home 2 (Cosmos Group), Orizont (Concept Horizon), Gracia, Sapphire Court, Techno, Titanium, Towny (Earth Group), Gayatri Life (Gayatri Infra Planner), Antriksh Golf Links (Space Group), Festival City (Mist Direct Cell) began with so much fanfare that buying a house or a commercial space without investing in them seemed pointless at that time.

Today, no one remembers the name of the projects or of their promoters. There are many such buildings which came up with 10 to 15 floors, but were never completed.

Most of these projects were started between 2010 and 2012 and people invested lakhs of rupees in them, only for the work to continue for 2 to 3 years following which it stopped abruptly.

The home buyers have taken this up with the authorities including the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) and the consumer court but to no avail, since the promoters who built the buildings are either in jail or have vanished into thin air.

Five of these projects were started in Greater Noida West and one was launched on the Noida Expressway. The total number of units is more than 30,000 that have been left midway as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is yet to appoint an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for the same.

Their buyers have protested and have moved the court several times but the buildings lie abandoned and dilapidated.

