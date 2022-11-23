BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Startup applications launched for registration on MAARG Portal

NewsWire
0
0

Aiming to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched a call for startup applications for registration on the MAARG portal, the National Mentorship Platform by Startup India.

Officials said that to further boost the Indian startup ecosystem, currently ranked third largest globally, Startup India is focused on catalysing the startup culture and building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

In this context, MAARG portal – Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience and Growth, is a one-stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, functions, stages, geographies, and backgrounds.

The objectives of the MAARG portal include providing sector focused guidance, handholding, and support to startups throughout their lifecycle, to establish a formalised and structured platform that facilitates intelligent matchmaking between the mentors and their respective mentees and to facilitate efficient and expert mentorship for startups and build an outcome-oriented mechanism that allows timely tracking of the mentor-mentee engagements.

Startups can now effectively connect with academicians, industry experts, successful founders, seasoned investors, and other experts from across the globe, through Artificial Intelligence (AI) based matchmaking, to get personalised guidance on growth and strategy.

The key features of the portal include customisable mentorship programmes for ecosystem enablers, mobile-friendly user interface, recognition for contributing mentors, video and audio call options, etc.

20221123-212404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak budget focuses on CPEC, employment, poverty reduction

    Morepen shares surge 11% on hiving off medical device business

    India’s TWS shipments double in Q3, boAt leads: Report

    DoT invites applications for telecom equipment PLI from June 4