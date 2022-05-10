SCI-TECHWORLD

Startup CEO salary hits $150K on average this year

NewsWire
0
198

The average startup CEO salary increased by 2.7 per cent in 2022 to reach $150,000 per annum globally from last year, while the median increased to $140,000, according to a new report.

According to startup accounting firm Kruze Consulting, in 2022, chief executives at early-stage companies that have raised over $10 million in financing were paid just $199,000.

“Founder CEOs at companies that have raised under $2 millions were paid $106,000 on average — a difference of over $90,000,” the report mentioned.

Startup CEO salaries vary by the amount of venture/seed funding that the companies have raised.

The accounting firm looked at data from over 250 seed and VC-backed startups.

It found that average represents a 7.9 per cent increase in pay from 2020, when CEO wages went down owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies that raised over $5 million and over $10 million in funding saw their CEO pay go up by 7.5 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

“However, startups with more limited funding saw their CEOs make less, by about 7 per cent, than in 2021,” the report mentioned.

The report found three primary drivers for this behaviour.

“Firstly, and most obviously, companies with more funding are better able to pay their CEOs. Secondly, the increased CEO salaries recognises that these CEOs are more effective at fundraising, much like how compensation increases for CEOs in mature companies that generate greater profits,” said Healy Jones, VP of Financial Planning & Analysis for Kruze.

“Finally, startup culture can generate pressure to not take salaries,” Jones added.

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies tend to have the highest CEO compensation, with seed funded companies paying their CEOs nearly $161,000.

Healthcare companies had lower founder/CEO pay.

“We realised that this is because of the rise of D2C healthcare companies, which tend to seem more like SaaS businesses and less like a healthcare company with a CEO who has an advanced degree,” the report mentioned.

During Covid, the average startup CEO salary dipped 2 per cent to $139,000, but bounced back to $146,000 at the beginning of 2021.

20220510-185007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires robotic software firm Vicarious

    AstraZeneca tests Covid booster shots against Beta-variant

    One shot of Covid and flu vaccines would be more convenient:...

    Elon Musk to send Dogecoin-funded satellite to Moon