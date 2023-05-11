BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

‘Startups can play significant role in addressing tech challenges in mines sector’

NewsWire
0
0

Startups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country and the same will pave the way for a healthy eco-system for mining sector growth, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Thursday.

His statement came while unveiling the logo of the first Mining Startup summit, which would be held at IIT Bombay, Powai on May 29.

More than 150 startups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit, Bharadwaj said.

Startups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation and drone technology among other subjects, will be present in the summit.

The summit will be mainly focusing on innovation and techniques that will support and improve the performances in the mining sector and also help in building autonomy in the sector.

Bharadwaj further said that the Mines Ministry will interact with the startups in the field of mining and metallurgy and how these startups, equipped with different technologies, may contribute in the activities of the sector.

20230511-190801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel broadband suffers major outage in India

    India to cross $10 bn worth mobile exports in FY22-23, Apple...

    India’s Koo enters Brazil, gets over 1 mn downloads in 48...

    DigiLocker services for MSMEs, large businesses, charitable trusts soon