The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $6 million.

During the week ending on April 28, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $4.5 billion, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday night.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at nearly $5.6 billion, Xinhua news agency quoted the central bank as saying.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at about $10 billion, according to the SBP.

Pakistan has been facing a shortage in its foreign exchange reserves for quite some time, which is affecting the overall exchange rate, and business and economic activity in the South Asian country.

20230505-112602