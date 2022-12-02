SOUTH ASIA

State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves fall by $327mn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $327 million.

During the week ending on November 25, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $7.49 billion, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The decrease was “due to external debt repayment”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.87 billion, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $13.37 billion, according to the SBP.

