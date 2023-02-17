INDIA

State Budget will be beneficial for farmers, says Hry Agri Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said on Friday that the state Budget to be presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 23 will prove beneficial for the farmers.

“Just as many provisions have been made for the welfare of the farmers in the Union Budget, the state Budget will also prove to be attractive for the farmers,” he said.

Dalal was in Gurugram to chair the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Redressal Committee.

While hearing 25 complaints at the meeting, the minister disposed of 19 cases while in six cases he directed the officials to take action before the next meeting.

20230217-204402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As storm rages over ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘X’ on his luggage...

    ‘This is my home’, Rahul Gandhi in Amethi for 2nd time...

    Karnataka bracing up to fight third Covid wave: Minister

    K’taka sex CD case: HC quashes probe against B’luru top cops