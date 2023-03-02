The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the Rajasthan Energy Conservation Building Code and Rajasthan Energy Conservation Building Code Rules-2023 for construction of energy efficient buildings to save energy in commercial buildings.

This will reduce energy consumption in the building sector.

The reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions will help make the environment cleaner. Use of energy efficient appliances will be encouraged and awareness about energy conservation will be spread. Less dependence on fossil fuels and better utilisation of natural resources will contribute to the country’s economic progress.

Further, approval was also given to amend various service rules to give state government appointments to widows and abandoned women with more than two children from June 1, 2002 onwards.

Besides, amendments have been made in various service rules to give the benefit of promotion to the employees having more than 2 children on or after June 1, 2002.

The state cabinet has further decided to waive tuition fees of OBC and MBC non-creamy layer candidates for MBBS seats on the lines of SC, ST, EWS and girl students in government medical colleges, Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital Society and medical colleges run by Rajasthan Medical Education Society. MBC and OBC category candidates will be able to get the benefit of tuition fee waiver from session 2022-23.

The bill related to Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur has also been approved. The bill for the Fintech Institute will now be placed in the Assembly.

The institute will work like a deemed public university. In this, certificate courses, diploma courses will be conducted in the digital and financial technology domain. Here there will be facility to design and deploy fintech products. Fintech innovation ecosystem will also develop here.

Apart from this, under City Innovation Cluster in Jodhpur, approval has been given to form Section-8 company for setting up Artificial Intelligence of Things Innovation Hub (AIoT).

The cabinet has approved three new policies which include Rajasthan State Forest Policy, Climate change policy and Rajasthan E-waste Management Policy.

The Rajasthan State Forest Policy will facilitate systematic development and management of forests in the state which will encourage conservation of natural resources and generate employment opportunities.

Along with this, conservation, restoration, management and participation of all concerned stakeholders will be ensured in the state.

The Climate Change Policy has been approved with the objective of preventing over-exploitation of natural resources of the state and to use them in a sustainable manner. With the implementation of this policy, there will be reduction in the exploitation of natural resources. The e-Waste Management Policy has been introduced with the objective of reducing, reusing and recycling e-waste and minimizing the damage caused to the environment. Implementation of this policy will help reduce e-waste, scientifically dispose, reuse and recycle e-waste in the state and help minimize air, water, soil and other environmental damage.

20230302-115202