State CPI-M fumes over CBI probe into Kerala project

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (IANS) The CPI-M state leadership on Saturday claimed that the Centre had violated basic guidelines while ordering a CBI probe a day earlier into Life Mission project, calling it a “political move”.

“There is a way a CBI probe is announced — either the state should ask for it, or the High Court. Moreover, the state should not have been kept in the dark,” Communist Party of India-Marxist State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the media soon after chairing state committee meetings.

“What happened is that a Congress legislator wrote a letter and soon the CBI probe was announced. It is nothing but a political move, but we will not be cowed down by these BJP tactics.”

Balakrishnan claimed that a CBI probe sought by the state government in a case involving top Congress leaders had not been taken up by the Centre even after a year.

The Life Mission project includes a complex of flats and a hospital for the weaker sections of society at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district. It ran into trouble after funds for this project came from a UAE-based charity organisation — Red Crescent — and was routed through the UAE Consulate here.

Congress legislator from Wadakkancherry, Anil Akkara, was the first to red-flag it as a project in violation of all rules and regulations .

It became a hot political issue after it was revealed that Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh was behind this project, who allegedly got commission in the allotment of construction to a company. Two state Minister and a media adviser of Vijayan claimed that the total commission given was Rs 4.50 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had maintained that his government had no role to play in the matter.

“The CPI-M is not a party that can be threatened by misusing the CBI. We will go to the people and explain what’s happening here. Of late, the state is seeing numerous protests and this is a joint initiative of the Congress and the BJP, which are now hand in glove. All these protests are funded by the corporates, as the Left government is totally against them and not allowing them to spread their roots in our state. We will fight this attack with the people’s help,” said Balakrishnan.

As for his son Bineesh Kodiyeri who was questioned by the ED for 11 hours and on Saturday served with a notice to list his immovable assets, he said he had already made his position clear. “Let any probe take place. If any wrong is found on his part, let them take action also,” he added.

–IANS

sg/tsb