State government of Andhra Pradesh has revised movie ticket prices

The Andhra Pradesh government has responded positively to the cinema ticket rates in the state.

It is reported that Andhra Pradesh’s CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a green signal for the new GO (Government Order), which will be implemented soon.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh released the much-anticipated new G.O on cinema ticket prices, earlier on Monday, but there was no reference to the new online ticket booking system.

The new GO is expected to provide much-needed relief to the producers, exhibitors, and distributors.

It is to be noted that, the new ticket price hikes will be in effect for big-ticket movies ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas-Pooja Hegde and ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan-NTR.

Previously, the government of Andhra Pradesh vowed to introduce a new online cinema ticket booking portal in order to bring transparency to the ticket booking model.

