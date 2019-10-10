State-run SJVNL pays Rs 844.91 cr dividend to shareholders

Shimla, Oct 17 (IANS) Hydropower major Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), a joint venture between the Central and the Himachal Pradesh governments, has paid a total dividend of Rs 844.91 crore to its shareholders for 2018-19, the company said on Thursday.

The final dividend cheque for Rs 156.22 crore was handed over to Union Power Minister R.K. Singh by SJVNL Chairman Nand Lal Sharma in New Delhi.

SJVNL is executing hydropower projects in Nepal, Bhutan, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

It has also forayed into the field of renewable energy, power transmission and thermal power.

The company is currently generating 2,015.2 MW of electricity from its operational projects – 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station; 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station; 47.6 MW Khirvire Wind Power Project; 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Project, and 5.6 MW Charanka Solar Power Station.

SJVNL is executing 12 hydro projects and one thermal project, which on completion will add 5,134 MW of capacity.

–IANS

