Statehood for J&K will be restored when guns fall silent: Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) BJP J&K General Secretary Ashok Koul on Saturday said that statehood and high speed internet in J&K will be restored when guns will fall silent.

He was speaking to reporters after unfurling the national flag on the 74th Independence Day at the BJP office in Srinagar.

“Prime Minister and Home Minister have spoken about statehood on the floor of the house. Statehood will return when people start moving around without fear,” Koul said.

“For the restoration of statehood, guns must fall silent. Yesterday two policemen were killed. What was their fault? One of the slain policemen was getting engaged today.”

He said while 2G internet is working in J&K, high speed 4G internet will be eventually restored when terrorists’ guns will fall silent.

To a question about some regional mainstream leaders having stated that they won’t contest polls, he said that they had made similar claims in the past when panchayat polls were announced.

“They didn’t contest panchayat polls but took part in the Parliamentary elections. I bet when the Assembly polls will be announced all these mainstream leaders who are talking of boycott will come out of their homes like frogs and join the poll fray,” he said.

