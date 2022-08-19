Quite a few states are learnt to be seriously considering the proposal recently mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt the Gati Shakti National Master Plan at the state level too, to ensure greater coordination with the Centre while implementing infrastructure projects under the initiative.

The Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the PM’s pet initiative, envisions generating employment by creating world-class infrastructure using indigenous technology, to mainly interconnect roadways, railways, airways, and waterways in the country.

During a recently-held high level meeting by the Prime Minister to review progress of various infrastructure projects, he is learnt to have suggested Chief Secretaries to set up Gati Shakti Master Plan at the state level.

To achieve this objective, he advised that state level units could be set up by state governments and they could seek guidance from the Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan, sources aware of the developments, said.

Subsequently, some states have discussed the possibility of setting up the Gati Shakti Master Plan at their level, sources said, though adding that the discussions are at preliminary stages as of now.

The main idea behind the Prime Minister’s suggestion to set up state level variants of Gati Shakti Master Plan, was to ensure greater coordination between Centre and states while implementing infrastructure projects under this initiative, sources said.

This, they said, would lead to better planning and execution of projects as key areas which require immediate rectification to ensure their smooth completion would be addressed in a timely manner.

During his Independence Day speech last year, Modi had announced the concept of Gati Shakti Master Plan, which is a Rs 100 lakh crore initiative to kick start multi-modal connectivity in the country.

