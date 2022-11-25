State finance ministers on Friday reiterated their greater fund allocation demand during the pre-budget consultations with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They also sought greater authority in implementation of central government schemes.

In addition to this, some states also sought greater royalty on minerals, sources aware of the developments said.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. Thiaga Rajan later said after the meeting that all states, cutting across party lines, were unanimous that centrally sponsored schemes are putting pressure on their fiscal autonomy, as in some of them states were contributing larger amounts.

The Union Finance Minister is likely to present the Union Budget on February 1, 2023.

20221125-225802