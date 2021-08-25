In addition to the earmarked vaccine doses for every state this month, 2 crore extra vaccine doses will be made available to all the states to vaccinate school teachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis. The extra doses of vaccines will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to 31, 2021.

The Union Health Minister announced, “In addition to the plan to provide vaccine to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 5th September”.

The states and UTs may use UDISE (Unified District Information System of Education) data and co-ordinate with State Education Departments, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan to provide necessary fillip to this vaccination programme.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with all States/UTs and reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive. The states were advised to focus on enhancing second dose coverage as well as immunization of school teachers and staff (both government and private).

Health Secretary advised the states to ensure compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and other precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming festival season.

With 50 per cent fund of ECRP-II Package already disbursed to the States/UTs by the Union Government, States/UTs were advised to process procurement and supply orders immediately to procure equipment, machinery, beds, drugs, etc under the time-bound ECRP-II package.

Citing the example of Kerala where a visible rise of cases has been registered over the past week post-Onam, he cautioned the states to undertake all possible public health measures to curb this ahead of festive season.

–IANS

