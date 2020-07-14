States urged to expedite work in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the states to expedite the work under the Central government’s “Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan” with a competitive approach.

He reviewed the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through video-conference with the Rural Development Ministers and senior officials of six states and found it satisfactory.

The drive of employment for migrant labourers at their native places launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, is being undertaken in 116 districts in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The ‘Abhiyaan’ will continue for 125 days, and 25 projects coming under 11 different ministries have been identified for completion.

The Abhiyaan was found to be progressing well under various parameters which are being regularly monitored, said a statement released by the Union Rural Ministry.

Tomar emphasised on developing a competitive approach among the states to achieve maximum results along with minimising the hurdles being faced by various ministries in the implementation process so that the set targets are completed within the determined time period.

He instructed that the tender process for sanctioning the third phase of rural road construction works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or PMGSY should be sped up as employment will be rapidly generated across all rural areas due to this.

He said the drive is an important step towards providing employment to the people on a mission mode.

The minister said the Abhiyaan is not only providing employment to returning migrants and similarly affected rural citizens, but also strengthening the economy and will saturate villages with public infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities viz. roads, housing, Anganwadi centres, panchayat bhavans, various livelihood assets and community complexes among others.

He expressed satisfaction on the progress of the special drive by active cooperation between the Centre and the States, and laid emphasis on further accelerating the drive and creation of maximum infrastructure.

The representatives of the six participating states thanked the Union Government for the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan and gave a number of suggestions for its effective implementation.

Minister of State for Rural Development of Uttar Pradesh, Anand Swarup Shukla expressed confidence that the set targets would be fully achieved in the state.

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Abhiyaan from Khagaria district of the state and including the maximum number of 32 districts of Bihar in it, which is proving to be a boon for workers who have returned to their homes during the pandemic.

The Union Rural Development Minister assured the state representatives that their suggestions would be considered.

