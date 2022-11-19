States and UTs should explore additional revenue streams to improve the financial viability of Fair Price Shops (FPS), Union Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said at a conference of Food Secretaries here.

One of the best practices on FPS transformation was demonstrated by Tamil Nadu’s Food Secretary highlighting multiple initiatives undertaken such as selling of commodities, minor millets, grocery items, and ISO certification of FPSs during his presentation on Friday.

Chopra appreciated the persistent efforts of Tamil Nadu and stressed on the significance of transformation of FPS.

Chairing the conference in which important issues linked with various schemes of the Department including implementation of rice fortification, One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Smart PDS, route optimisation etc were discussed in detail with the state/UT Food Secretaries, he, in his inaugural address, impressed upon the state governments for extending all possible support in holistic implementation of the schemes and programmes.

He said that the government is aiming to achieve full distribution of fortified rice in all government programmes by the year 2023-24. The ecosystem is fully geared up to achieve the target and states/UTs have been requested to strengthen their respective machinery in order to be fully prepared to ensure the procurement, supply and distribution of fortified rice as per the stipulated timeline. The FCI is conducting this initiative all over the country.

Officials said that the Department is also envisaging a new and unified scheme to strengthen the PDS technology components by standardisation of its operation and implementation of data-driven decision making through data analytics. This scheme aims to transform the entire PDS IT ecosystem by leveraging the usage of Cloud and new age technology which shall be named as Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System -SMART-PDS.

20221119-175003