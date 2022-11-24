INDIALIFESTYLE

Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in Delhi on Jan 15, Kolkata edition on Jan 29

NewsWire
0
0

The 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally will be held in Delhi on January 15, while the 52nd edition of the Kolkata rally will be held on January 29.

The rally in Delhi will be flagged off from the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the national capital.

The participating vintage and classic cars will head to Noida and return to the National Stadium near India Gate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the National Stadium.

The Statesman has been organising this prestigious rally since 1964 in Delhi.

On March 6 this year, owing to Covid restrictions, The Statesman held a vintage car ‘display’ instead of a full-fledged car rally.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in Delhi and Kolkata. It’s one of the oldest, continuously-run events in India and the sub-continent. First organised in 1964 in Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.

Major attractions of the event are assembly of vintage and classic cars, followed by a drive through the city where cars are assessed for originality and performance on the road section, display of period and fancy dress, grand parade and live music.

Owners of the cars eagerly look forward to the rally as it gives them a unique opportunity to drive their well-maintained machines on modern roads.

20221124-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Compensation for kin of govt employees who died due to Covid:...

    All parties in UP want polls on time: CEC

    Efforts on to capture tiger, leopard that killed domestic animals in...

    Guwahati hotel turn into fortress; Shinde claims support of 40 rebel...