Static centres for Covid-19 testing in all UP districts

Lucknow, July 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has asked all districts to make arrangements for setting up of static centres for Covid-19 testing in wake of the rising case-load in the state.

These centres will be able to conduct tests of suspected persons who walk in with the help of rapid antigen test kits.

Besides this, the centres will also be able to collect samples for RT-PCR testing.

According to Additional Chief Secretary health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, about 10-15 centres will be set up in each district and it will be the discretion of the district officials to increase or reduce the number of centres.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in UP crossed the 55,000-mark with 2,308 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the maximum number of cases reported in a single day.

Health officials said that the number of active infections in the state reached 20,829 while the number of those discharged was 33,500.

