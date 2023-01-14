EV charging solution provider Statiq on Saturday announced plans to install 20,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country in FY23.

The company claims to have over 7,000 public semi-public and captive chargers in the country.

According to Statiq, more than 1,000 charging stations are equipped with fast-charging technology and are located in strategic locations such as malls, highways, airports, residential & commercial complexes, hotels, and office complexes, among others.

“We have installed over 7,000 EV charging stations in 60 cities across India. We remain committed to playing a prominent role in helping the consumers consider sustainable mobility in the future,” said Akshit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq during the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

According to the company, its EV charging initiatives are in line with the Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, GMR and others, which aims to develop EV charging infrastructure using the latest technology platform along with easy access to charging points for electric vehicles.

In addition to a strong network in Delhi-NCR, Statiq EV charging network is spreading to Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Udaipur, and Bengaluru and Agra, among others.

“We are witnessing an overall change in how people travel, and to assure this change towards sustainable mobility goes through we want to be on the forefront to provide accessible, affordable, and reliable EV charging solutions to the people,” said Raghav Arora, Co-Founder and CTO, Statiq.

