Statiq, Zoomcar join hands to accelerate EV-based travel in country

Homegrown electric vehicle charging network startup Statiq on Tuesday announced its partnership with car-sharing marketplace Zoomcar to accelerate EV-based travel in the country.

Under this agreement, Statiq, along with Zoomcar, will enable EV owners to host on Zoomcar and earn additional income by sharing with guests.

“This collaboration will provide the much-needed impetus to the EV charging ecosystem. At the same time, it will increase the popularity of EVs among non-EV owners helping to foster a culture of clean mobility among the public,” Akshit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Statiq, said in a statement.

The company said that the Delhi NCR region will be a pilot for this agreement, and in time, it will be expanded to other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With this, EV owners would now be able to list their cars as hosts on Zoomcar, said the company.

“At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape the mobility industry. We’re confident that this partnership will provide both our host and guest customers with a hassle-free EV-sharing experience,” Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar, said in a statement.

Moreover, while Statiq backs up this adoption with its accessible, affordable, and reliable network of charging stations, this move is also expected to spur and accelerate increased EV adoption in the country, the company added.

20230124-164403

