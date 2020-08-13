Canindia News

StatsCan collecting coronavirus discrimination data

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA015

Up until August 17, Statistics Canada is conducting a new data collection through crowdsourcing entitled ‘Impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians — Experiences of Discrimination’. Participants can go to www.statcan.gc.ca/COVID-series-e and click the “Participate now” button to start the survey.

To address this information need, StatsCan has developed short crowdsourcing questionnaires to collect information on specific topics related to the impacts of the pandemic.

The agency will be asking people if they have experienced discrimination based on race, sex, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or language, and whether their experiences have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information collected will provide insights on Canadians who have experienced discrimination, whether their experiences have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if discrimination has impacted certain groups more than others.

According to reports, Statistics Canada hopes to use these insights to provide Canadians and decision-makers with data that can help with creating a better society free of all discrimination.

