A 31-feet state of Bharata, the Jain King, is coming up in Ayodhya which is also considered the land of five ‘Tirthankaras’ of the religion.

In Jainism, a ‘Tirthankara’ is a saviour and spiritual teacher.

The statue will be installed at Shri Digambar Jain temple at Raiganj in Ayodhya.

The entire temple is being renovated and the project is likely to be completed by April. A grand ceremony with rituals of Jain religion will mark the completion of the project.

King Bharata was the son of first ‘Tirthankara’ Rishabhanatha. Rishabhanatha was the son of Nabhiraj, the King of Ayodhya.

According to Ravindra Kirti, the Peethadheeshwar of Shri Digambar Jain temple, the tallest statue of Rishabhanatha is in Ayodhya.

“The project will give further boost to religious tourism in Ayodhya,” he said.

BJP MLA from Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta, said that after renovation of the Shri Digambar Jain temple, followers of Jain religion are expected to come to Ayodhya from across the country.

Besides, 720 idols will also come up at the Jain temple.

The state tourism department plans to showcase the Shri Digambar Jain temple as another temple of religious significance in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, celebrations in Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram temple will begin in December and end with the installation of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

20230220-085804

