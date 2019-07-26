Statue of Unity in shortlist for best engineered structures

Kevadia (Gujarat), Aug 2 (IANS) The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue honouring India’s visionary leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has been shortlisted for the 52nd Structural Awards 2019 that celebrate the best in engineering across the globe.

The 182-metre tall statue is among the world’s 49 most outstanding projects shortlisted by the Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE). It was shortlisted in the category of the Award for Tall or Slender Structures.

As per the award jury, the structure is a “clear reminder of the way that engineers can deliver cultural icons of national significance”.

“This is an impressive sculpture by virtue of its scale and location. It put great demands on the engineers to conquer the challenges: defining the design loads, selecting the right materials for the right purposes, and handling the uncertainties of geology. This demanded a high level of research, expertise and innovative thinking,” the jury added.

The statue is a naturalistic and historically accurate representation of Sardar Patel, a visionary leader during India’s struggle for independence.

A viewing gallery at 150 metre provides visitors a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and surroundings. Structural engineering, facade and materials design skills was integrated into the design and build.

The 2019 shortlist also includes CITIC Tower (China), Manhattan Loft Gardens (UK), 181 Fremont (USA), and 3 Civic Plazas (Canada) in the same category.

Others shortlisted are a sports stadium with a roof consisting of rotating petals in Hangzhou, China and a 22 metre deep mega-basement under a 5-star hotel in London as well as buildings showcasing the world’s best seismic performance in San Francisco, New Zealand and Haiti.

Significantly, many projects demonstrate how technology can help foster sustainable approaches in the built environment.

The final results will be out on November 15.

–IANS

