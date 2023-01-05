INDIA

Status quo in BJP’s organisational structure likely, Nadda to continue as President

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to keep its organisational structure unchanged in the view of the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the number of Assembly elections this year, party sources said.

“In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to be held in the coming days, the BJP has decided that national President J.P Nadda will get an extension and the state Presidents will not be changed unless there is a demand for a replacement,” a source said.

“And there will be no change in the organisation until it is more necessary,” the source added.

A formal announcement in this regard after the national office-bearers meeting on January 16.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party President ends later this month.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh this year. All except Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and BRS-ruled Telangana, the BJP or its allies are in power.

20230105-223603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This Kashmiri woman is messiah for poor patients

    Naga leaders reach Delhi for next round of peace talks with...

    RTI activist shot dead outside govt office in MP’s Vidisha

    Patna Police launch probe into SHO misbehaving with woman