The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to keep its organisational structure unchanged in the view of the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the number of Assembly elections this year, party sources said.

“In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to be held in the coming days, the BJP has decided that national President J.P Nadda will get an extension and the state Presidents will not be changed unless there is a demand for a replacement,” a source said.

“And there will be no change in the organisation until it is more necessary,” the source added.

A formal announcement in this regard after the national office-bearers meeting on January 16.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party President ends later this month.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh this year. All except Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and BRS-ruled Telangana, the BJP or its allies are in power.

