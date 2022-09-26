INDIA

Status quo likely in Rajasthan, say Congress sources

NewsWire
0
3

In wake of embarrassment for the Congress in Rajasthan with a number of MLAs, close to Chief Ashok Gehlot, openly revolting, sources said that the party may adopt a wait and watch strategy and maintain status quo till election of the new chief but no final decision has been taken till now by party President Sonia Gandhi.

A meeting is going on between Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Priyanka Gandhi to chalk out strategy for Rajasthan. Gehlot, who is set to file papers for the Congress Presidential election, was tipped to quit in favour of Sachin Pilot but his supporters came out strongly against it, and the Congress legislature party meet on Sunday had to be called off.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had sought detailed report from state in charge Ajay Maken after a meeting on Sunday’s happenings with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

Both Maken and Kharge briefed her about the sequence of events in the state. Addressing media persons later, Maken said: “I have briefed Congress President, she has sought a detailed report which I will send to her.. “

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

20220926-204005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japanese team in Nagaland to locate remains of fallen WW II...

    Clearly defined OTT law will help both streaming platforms and audience...

    International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar –...

    Alia Bhatt, KJo ‘drunk dialed’ Vicky Kaushal before wedding with Kat