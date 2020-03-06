Stay away from crowded places, avoid personal touch: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to stay away from crowded places and advised them to avoid any physical contact amid the spread of coronavirus.

Kejriwal urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

“I will not celebrate Holi this year, due to coronavirus and the riots that happened in Delhi recently. I want to wish everyone Happy Holi. I would like to appeal to all the people to stay away from crowded places. It is advisable to avoid any personal touch. Metro, buses, and hospitals will be disinfected daily,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss measures against coronavirus.

He said both the Centre and city government were working in cooperation to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The meeting was held in the wake of four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Delhi government officials were also present at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said that both the state and the central governments are working to address the issue in a coordinated manner.

“A discussion on the significant developments and measures taken on coronavirus as well as further actions that shall be taken were discussed in the meeting,” he said.

Kejriwal said the governments were successfully been able to contain the spread of the virus. “The general public is also very alert and is cooperating with us to a large extent.”

He said that most of the coronavirus cases so far have been from those who have travelled back from other countries.

“All the people who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined, which has contained the outbreak of the virus. We will also conduct awareness drives and public announcements and distribute pamphlets regarding coronavirus, and both the governments will cooperate on the matter. Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of the passengers. Those from Delhi are also being monitored consistently for 14 days for any symptoms,” he added.

Kejriwal warned the public against hoarding of masks and hand sanitisers amid rising demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He reiterated that people who are not suffering from any respiratory issues are not required to wear masks.

“Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitisers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough.”

–IANS

nks/kr