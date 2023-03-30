COMMUNITY

Stay away from waterways this weekend, conservation authority tells Mississauga, Brampton residents

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
With widespread rainfall expected on Friday, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has issued a public safety advisory around rivers and streams in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon this weekend.

Around 15-20 mm of widespread rainfall expected on Friday, March 31st and around 5 mm of rain on Saturday, April 1, CVC said in its media advisory.

No widespread flooding is expected for this upcoming weather system. However, all rivers and creeks within CVC’s watershed will experience higher than normal flows and water levels due to precipitation and melting snow, combined with saturated soil conditions. Water pooling on the roads and in flood-prone and low-lying urban areas can also be expected.

As a result, local streams and rivers could become dangerous, especially around culverts, bridges, and dams, says Flood Duty Officer Matteo De Stefano. People are warned to stay away from all watercourses and to keep children and pets away.

The Watershed Conditions Statement for Water Safety will be in effect through Monday, April 3 or until further notice.

