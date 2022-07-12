Spinging a surprise, the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha during his visit here, gave a suggestion to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his team to stay cautious and expressed his apprehension that there is a conspiracy to topple the government again in Rajasthan.

In a press conference on Monday, Sinha was seen warning Gehlot to be careful. He said, “I have never seen such an atmosphere. They only want to rule, they will not allow others to rule (commenting on the Central government). Congratulations to Ashok Gehlot for fighting and beating those guys in the game that happened in Rajasthan. Still, constant caution needs to be followed; they can attack the government any time and hence they are advised to beware of conspiracy,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Gehlot also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

“Governments are being toppled all over where BJP is not in power, I would like to ask Prime Minister and Amit Shah ji, where did you come up with this new formula in 70 years? You started buying MLAs at wholesale price. Earlier, we used to hear that only a few people used to go, now 50 people went directly in Maharashtra at wholesale prices. You might think that a new formula has been found which was implemented in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, but Rajasthan was saved by your blessings,” he told the media.

The Chief Minister recalled the political crisis in Rajasthan after witnessing the political upheaval in Maharashtra and Goa.

“There was no scope left for the government to work as the toppling exercise was complete, However, our people understood. I am grateful to all those who understood, because our government would have gone and I would not have been sitting in front of you now,” Gehlot quipped, adding, “I am sitting here due to your prayers and I am proud that our colleagues supported me. Whether allies of the opposition, CPI-M, BTP or independent, everyone supported us and helped us in saving the government, otherwise they had a complete conspiracy to topple our government,” he added.

