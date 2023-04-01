New Delhi, April 1 (IANSlife) In India, heat waves are a frequent occurrence. To inform people of the severe weather conditions and advise them to take the appropriate measures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heatwave warnings. A heatwave is defined as a period of time when the highest temperature is between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, with some locations experiencing temperatures that are higher.

It is essential to take the necessary measures during a heatwave to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion. Staying inside during the hottest part of the day is one of them, as is dressing in airy, loose clothing, and consuming plenty of water, coconut water, and other fluids to stay hydrated.

Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Agritech start-up Otipy shares some of the benefits of coconut water to stay hydrated and cool during these prevailing conditions including:

Electrolytes: Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. These minerals help to maintain fluid balance in the body, which is essential for hydration.

Hydration: Coconut water is a natural source of hydration, and it can help to replenish lost fluids due to sweating. It is an excellent alternative to sugary or high-calorie drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

Cooling properties: Coconut water has natural cooling properties that can help regulate body temperature and reduce heat stress.

Nutrients: Coconut water is rich in nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamin C, which can help to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. This can be particularly important during a heatwave, as the body may be more susceptible to illness and infection due to the stress of the heat.

Low in calories: Coconut water is a low-calorie drink, making it an excellent alternative to sugary or high-calorie drinks that can contribute to dehydration.

Overall, coconut water is a pleasant and nutritious substitute for other beverages and offers a host of advantages for general health and well-being.

You can enjoy tender coconut in a variety of ways in addition to the different types, such as by blending it into smoothies or using it as the foundation for cocktails like mojitos. So, beat the summer heat while still enjoying the cooling flavour and health advantages of tender coconut!

